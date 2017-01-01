Titans crash to disappointing defeat

TWO tries in the final five minutes couldn't mask a disappointing defeat for Rotherham Titans in their Championship clash at London Scottish.

Up against a side with three successive defeats under their belts, hopes were high that the Clifton Lane men could bring home some reward to ease their relegation worries.

But with a raft of new dual-registered players in the side, they couldn't find enough cohesion to combat the Exiles and crashed to a 36-15 defeat.

Scottish had banged in their five tries before easing off the gas in the latter stages and allowing Titans to score through skipper Tom Calladine and then Matt Walsh in the final play of the game.

Consolation for Rotherham is that both Richmond and London Welsh were beaten,meaning they remain 11 points away from the division's trapdoor.

Burnell brought in loanees Rory Hutchinson, Howard Packman, Jordan Onojaife and Lewis Ludlam along with new full signing Callum Wilson.

It meant that Rotherham had an unusual look and the fact that the new boys had had little training time together was obvious as Scottish bossed the game from start to finish.

In driving rain, the hosts went in front through Joe Atkinson, Peter Lydon converting, befpre Brett Connon put Titans on the scoreboard with a penalty.

After that it was one way traffic as Ed Hoadley, Jason Harries and Patrick Kelly scored first period tries to make it 29-3 at the turn-around.

And when Robbie Ferguson ran in the fifth it was game over, the two late scores proving mere consolations.

Rotherham now have a welcome breather in which to try and galvanise their troops for what promises to be a stiff run-in, that home date against bottom side Richmond later this month taking on even more intensity.

You can catch all the analysis and pictures in this Friday's Advertiser, the only local publication to be at the game.