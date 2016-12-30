Three bailed in Rotherham murder investigation

THREE men arrested over the suspected murder of a man in Rotherham have been bailed.



On Sunday December 18, police were called to a property in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton en le Morthen, where the body of Mr Fretwell was discovered.



A post-mortem examination concluded the 47-year-old died from multiple injuries.



Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested but have since been released from the investigation.



Three further men, aged 33, 35 and 27, were also arrested — including two last Friday — and have now been bailed pending further enquiries.



Police said the investigation into Mr Fretwell's death remained ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 781 of December 18.