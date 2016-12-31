Ex-steelworkers receive MBEs in New Year Honours

TWO former British Steel workers have been recognised for their contribution to education in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.



Chris MacCormac and Ken Barrass have both been made Members of the Order of the British Empire, landing them the title of MBE — which is awarded for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community.



Former Rotherham and Barnsley Chamber of Commerce president Mr MacCormac has been recognised for his services to education and business in South Yorkshire.



Mr Barrass, a former chairman of governors at Rotherham College, was rewarded for his services to further education.



Mr MacCormac (57) said he was humbled by the award and did not know who had nominated him.



“I am delighted to be given such an honour that represents for me the positivity of many people in our town,” he said.



“I hope more organisations and the public nominate more of the town’s hardworking workers, volunteers, professionals and business people – so that the real positive spirit of Rotherham and its people can shine bright for all to see.”



Mr MacCormac, who left school at 16 to become a production apprentice at British Steel, began working in the education sector in the early 90s after being made redundant from his job as a HGV driver.



He joined Christian-based charity, Morthyng Group Ltd in 1994 and in his first year turned the organisation around from a £100,000 trading loss to a profit.



The current turnover is now over £2 million and the charity helps over 500 young people every year, mainly from disadvantaged backgrounds.



The charity’s success has been put down to chief executive Mr MacCormac’s leadership and tireless fund-raising.



The Bramley father-of-two said a career highlight was coming from the voluntary sector and putting the Chamber back on track financially.



As Chamber president, he led a large-scale restructuring exercise that turned a £235,000 deficit into a profit of £387,000.



The Chamber remained profitable until the end of his presidency in 2012.



He remains chairman of the charity Lost Chord which supports people with dementia and is the chairman of governors at his former schools, St Gerard’s Catholic Primary school in Thrybergh and St Bernard’s.



Mr MacCormac added: “This town has been very good to me, so it’s about putting something back in.”



Fellow MBE recipient Mr Barrass (69) said he was delighted with the unexpected honour.



He has been recognised for his 17 years’ voluntary work at Rotherham College where he was a governor and vice-chairman for 12 years prior to becoming chairman in 2011.



Mr Barrass stepped down from the role in July 2016 after playing a key role during a major £20 million redevelopment at the college.



The former British Steel finance manager said he had found his voluntary work with the college a very rewarding experience.



His highlights included saving and turning around the college’s Dinnington campus, a visit from Prince Andrew to open the Wentworth Building, the good Ofsted grade and seeing the improvement in success rates of the students.



He also worked with the board and leadership of the college to forge a merger in 2016 with North Notts College, based in his hometown of Worksop, to form the RNN Group, which is now one of the largest education and training providers in the region.



He was chairman of the group for the first six months of its life before stepping down in August 2016.

