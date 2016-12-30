PLAYER RATINGS: Marks out of ten for Burton defeat

ROTHERHAM United fell to a damaging 2-1 home defeat against relegation rivals Burton Albion on Thursday evening.

Former Miller Chris O'Grady and Jackson Irvine gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead before midfielder Tom Adeyemi prodded home on the stroke of half time to reduce the arrears.

But Paul Warne's men couldn't stage a second half comeback, leaving them ten points adrift of Championship safety heading into 2017.

Here are Millers reporter David Beddows' player rating, but do you agree?

MILLERS

Lewis Price 6, Darnell Fisher 7, Joe Mattock 6, Richard Wood 7, Aimen Belaid 6, Tom Adeyemi 7, Lee Frecklington 6, Anthony Forde 6, Joe Newell 7, Izzy Brown 6, Danny Ward 6

Subs: Peter Odemwingie for Forde (67) 7, Greg Halford for Adeyemi (79), Dexter Blackstock for Mattock (85). Not used: Lawrence Bilboe, Stephen Kelly, Kirk Broadfoot, Jon Taylor

PICTURE GALLERY: Exclusive images from Burton defeat

BURTON

Jon McLaughlin 7, John Mousinho 6, John Brayford 7, Kyle McFadzean 7, Damien McCrory 6, Tom Naylor 6, Matty Palmer 7, Jackson Irvine 7, Lloyd Dyer 7, Chris O'Grady 6, Lucas Akins 7

Subs: Tom Flanagan for Brayford (46) 6, Marcus Myers-Harness for O’Grady (72), Shaun Barker for Palmer (90). Not used: Stephen Bywater, Lee Williamson, Stuart Beavon, Jamie Ward

DARNELL FISHER SCOOPS AN EFFORT WIDE FOR THE MILLERS