Charity out to cook up four-figure windfall

A ROTHERHAM-based project is in line to land a four-figure windfall as part of a campaign to get Britain cooking.



Lighthouse Homes, which provides accommodation and life skills to people who have become homeless in Rotherham, is on the shortlist for a grant in the third Stoves Community Kitchens campaign.



But it needs public votes to ensure a share of the £20,000 up for grabs comes to town.



The charity plans to use funding of between £2,000 and £5,000 to help provide kitchen facilities and give people in need the opportunity to learn new skills.



The judges, who included representatives from Stoves’ parent company Glen Dimplex Home Appliances and a former Community Kitchens winner selected their top ten entries from more than 200 nominations.



A public vote, conducted via the Stoves Facebook page — which you can search for on the social network or find at http://wshe.es/ScA1kZgd — is open until next Sunday, January 8.



Full details of all the shortlisted projects can also be found at http://www.stoves.co.uk/community-kitchen/.



Bronze, silver and gold prize packages worth between £2,000 and £5,000 will be awarded to the winning projects.

