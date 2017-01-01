Lib Dems first to name candidate in battle for disgraced councillor's seat

BATTLE lines are being drawn for the by-election to replace disgraced councillor Andrew Roddison.



Roddison stepped down from his Brinsworth and Catcliffe seat on Rotherham Borough Council after being convicted of sexual assault in November.



The Liberal Democrats became the first party to declare a candidate for the February 2 by-election this week when they put forward doctor Adam Carter.



Dr Carter lives in Brinsworth and in his job as a doctor has seen him worked at both Stag Medical Centre and Rotherham Hospital.



He also volunteers as a rugby referee, including at Sheffield Hallam University’s sports complex on Bawtry Road and at Clifton Lane.



Dr Carter said: “I am confident my record of campaigning locally will resonate in the area and give him a real chance of pulling off a shock upset and beating Labour.”



Dr Carter said he was campaigning for improvements to Brinsworth Library, ensuring Catcliffe residents’ voices are heard on HS2 and ending the scandal of larger class sizes by lobbying for a new school on the Waverley estate as soon as possible.



He added: “This by-election is an opportunity for residents to vote for real change.



“Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour have taken this town for granted for years and from knocking on doors in the area people tell me that they are looking for someone new.



“I do hope residents will vote for something different this time. I'm not a career politician but I care passionately about Brinsworth, the place I've made my home.



“I’m looking forward to meeting more local people out on the campaign trail and campaigning on issues that matter to them.”



Labour is expected to declare its candidate for the by-election next week. UKIP has yet to indicate when it will declare a candidate.