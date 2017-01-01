Fancy a life on the road?

BUS bosses have launched a driver for new recruits to help ferry passengers around the region’s roads.



First South Yorkshire is after more staff after extending its services.



Paul Flanagan, the firm’s business manager, said: “Having joined the business almost 30 years ago as a bus driver, I know first-hand how great this job can be for people looking for a new challenge.



“You’re very much your own boss, as once you're in the driving seat, you’re in charge of your day, and you get to meet so many different types of people, which can be more appealing than the type of job where you're stuck at desk from nine to five.



“There’s also great development opportunities available for the right candidates.



“I started as a minibus driver back in 1987 before moving up to big buses in 1989.



“Various opportunities have arisen for me over the years and I've held a number of positions as I rose up through the ranks.”



Andy Askham, driver trainer for First, said: “Being a bus driver is much more than just driving — it's about putting customer service skills to work and looking after all kinds of customers, no matter who they are or where they want to go.



“That’s where our driver training school comes into play, as it helps new drivers to gain their PCV licence, as well as to develop their customer service skills.”



Training includes a medical, theory, maths, and practical driving assessments at the depot, followed by further assessments on the job.



For more information, visit www.firstgroup.com.

