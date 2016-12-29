IMAGE GALLERY: Action shots from the Burton Albion clash

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
30 December 2016
00:12
Published date: 29 December 2016 | Published by: Joe Cawthorn
Joe Newell competes for the ball against Burton
Skipper Lee Frecklington puts in a challenge
Burton defender clatters his own goalkeeper
Adeyemi pulls one back for the Millers at the end of the first half
Darnell Fisher moments after firing just wide
Sub Odemwingie chases the ball for the Millers
Goalkeeper Lewis Price joins the attack late on
Deflation at the final whistle
ACTION shots from the clash with Burton Albion at the New York Stadium.
