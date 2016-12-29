This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

HALF TIME: Millers 1 Burton 2

Published date: 29 December 2016 | Published by: David Beddows


ROTHERHAM United are trailing 2-1 at the halfway point of their crucial Championship basement battle against Burton Albion.

Despite making all the running in the first half-hour and seeing Joe Newell and Danny Ward test goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, they conceded twice  in six minutes before Tom Adeyemi replied right on the whistle.

Ex-Miller Chris O'Grady stabbed in Burton's 36th minute opener after Lewis Price failed to hold Lucas Akins' shot.

Jackson Irvine aded the visitors' second with a thumping header from John Brayford's centre.

Adeyemi offered hope in stoppage time when he mopped up after McLaughlin palmed a Richard Wood header into his path.


