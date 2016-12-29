MATCH REPORT: Damaging night for Millers

ROTHERHAM United suffered a damaging defeat to fellow strugglers Burton Albion in a tense Championship survival battle at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Paul Warne’s men dominated much of the contest in freezing cold conditions but two goals in five first-half minutes set them back. Tom Adeyemi replied right on half time but the visitors withstood strong second-half pressure to prevail 2-1.

The defeat leaves the Millers ten points from safety as 2016 comes to a close.

The Millers enjoyed a particularly strong opening half-hour. Danny Ward’s free-kick stung the palms of goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and the lively Joe Newell demanded two more decent stops.

Burton had created only one opening when they took the lead on 36 minutes. Lewis Price couldn’t keep hold of Akins’ shot and former Miller Chris O’Grady stabbed in the rebound.

Things got worse shortly after when the visitors doubled their lead. John Brayford crossed and Jackson Irvine sent a thumping header into the top corner.

Rotherham were rocked but they earned a lifeline in first-half stoppage time. McLaughlin could only palm away a Richard Wood header and Adeyemi was on hand to mop up from close range.

Paul Warne’s men had to commit men forward in the second half and despite the increasingly icy playing surface they strung together some good moves. They regularly had the Burton stopper scrambling and Darnell Fisher had a great chance, only to prod wide of an unguarded net from an angle.

Burton wobbled and constantly surrendered possession and were relieved to see Izzy Brown curl wide of the far post.

Price joined the attack in a frantic finale but an equaliser proved elusive.

Millers: Price, Fisher, Mattock (Blackstock 84), Wood, Belaid, Adeyemi (Halford 79), Frecklington, Forde (Odemwingie 67), Newell, Brown, Ward

Burton: McLaughlin, Brayford (Flanagan 46), Dyer, McFadzean, McCrory, Mousinho, Palmer, Naylor, Irvine, O’Grady (Harnes 72), Akins

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland)

Attendance: 9,806 (775 visitors)