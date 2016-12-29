MILLERS V BURTON ALBION...keep up the standards, says Warne

CARETAKER manager Paul Warne insists Rotherham United are now much better equipped to make it difficult for fellow strugglers Burton Albion in tonight's Championship clash at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.



The Brewers were good value for their 2-1 win the first meeting at the start of month, which was also Warne's first match in charge.



But having since presided over two wins, a tight defeat at Fulham and an unlucky loss to Sheffield Wednesday, Warne is confident his players can rise to the occasion.



He said: "I don't want to put unnecessary pressure on the lads but they are all aware our home games are massive at the moment and coming off the win against Wigan, they can feel some momentum.



"We caused Burton some problems at their place but I think the team and the performances have improved since then. Hopefully we can perform to the same standard and get a win."



Depending on the result, Rotherham could be as few as six points or as many as 12 points from safety come 10pm, making the match equally as important to fourth-bottom Burton.



However, Warne insists that the relegation battle will not be won or lost tonight.



"I can understand people thinking that if we lose we will be 12 points adrift and any momentum will be lost, but there is still half the season to go and time for others to be dragged back into it," he added. "Obviously if we were to win and reduce it to six and other results go our way well, the league table could look a lot better than it did two weeks ago.



"That would take us to the game at Leeds on Monday with an immense amount of confidence."



A crowd of approaching 10,000 is expected and the Millers supporters are being urged to roar their team on to what would be a third straight home victory.



Added Warne: "There is always a good atmosphere under the lights at the New York Stadium, the lads enjoy it.



"The supporters are essential. I've spoken before about the importance of the crowd, it is a big deal and when you look at our home form compared to our away form, it does make a difference."



Kick-off is 7.45pm.

