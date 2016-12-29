MILLERS V BURTON ALBION...positive news on injury front

ROTHERHAM United have a virtual clean bill of health for tonight's biggie with Burton Albion.



Utility man Greg Halford returns to the squad after recovering from the hamstring problem which has sidelined him for the last month but goalkeeper Lee Camp misses out again with a knee injury.



Caretaker manager Paul Warne looks set to go with the starting 11 which beat Wigan on Monday.



He said: "I've a virtually fully fit squad to pick from and a few difficult choices to make. The team is playing well, so it nearly picks itself, but the support team and subs are getting more and more competitive and that's always a healthy thing at a football club."