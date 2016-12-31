Mum's joy at new job after 20-year gap

A DEAF woman from Rotherham has talked about her joy after finding work 20 years after she left her last employment.



Leone Green (40), of Swinton, landed her new role thanks to a Specialist Employability Support (SES) Start Back course run by Doncaster Deaf Trust.



Leone stopped work when she had her children, now aged 16 and 13, and struggled to find a job when she wanted to return to work.



She was on Work Programme for six months but did not find a job to suit her, so the JobCentre referred her to SES at Doncaster Deaf Trust.



During her time at the trust, the mum, who became deaf at the age of two, applied for many jobs and eventually heard about a post at the Little Learners Day Nursery, an onsite nursery at the Deaf Trust.



“I had a very positive interview with communication support from my Doncaster Deaf Trust Work Coach and was offered the job,” she said.



“I am now a member of the domestic team and work every day at the nursery between 5pm and 8pm.



“I am really enjoying it. I can’t believe that I have finally got a job and it is one that I love.”



Jenny Atkinson, from Doncaster Deaf Trust’s SES course, said: “We are thrilled for Leone that her hard work and determination paid off and that she was able to secure a job.



“We are on hand to offer intervention or communication aid whenever required.



“Leone continues to meet with the Doncaster Deaf Trust Work Coaches to assist her in all areas over a coffee and a chat.



“She is happy and very proud that she is now a working member of society, her employer is extremely pleased with how she has developed and progressed and looks forward to a long and successful relationship.”



For further information about the SES programme at Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk.