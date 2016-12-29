This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Pitsmoor Shotta gang member banned from parts of Mexborough

Published date: 29 December 2016


POLICE are urging the public to help keep tabs on a gang member barred from entering part of Mexborough.

Jahmaine Watson (27), a member of the town’s Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang, is due for release from prison next month.

He is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order until March 2019 that prohibits him from entering the Roman Estate or Highwoods — an area bounded by Main Street, West Road, Maple Road and Willow Drive.

A police spokesman said officers were keen to hear from the public if Watson breached the order by entering the area covered by the ban.
 


