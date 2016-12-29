Pitsmoor Shotta gang member banned from parts of Mexborough

POLICE are urging the public to help keep tabs on a gang member barred from entering part of Mexborough.



Jahmaine Watson (27), a member of the town’s Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang, is due for release from prison next month.



He is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order until March 2019 that prohibits him from entering the Roman Estate or Highwoods — an area bounded by Main Street, West Road, Maple Road and Willow Drive.



A police spokesman said officers were keen to hear from the public if Watson breached the order by entering the area covered by the ban.

