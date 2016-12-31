Solicitors' trek total hailed as "phenomenal"

A GROUP of solicitors swapped the courtroom for the streets when they completed an 85-mile trek to raise money for Cancer Research UK.



GWB Harthill’s Alexa Wortley, Hester Russell, Sarah Martin and Sharon Bradford - who named themselves Gallant Women Bruised Hooves - handed over a cheque for more than £4,000 after walking from Sheffield to Flamborough Head in the summer.



Alexa said: “Eighty-five miles may have been a long way but it was worth every step if we can in some way help fight this disease.



“We have all lost close friends and family to cancer and although we cannot find a cure ourselves we can at least help fund those who can.



“We spent many days, and nights, training before the walk and the support we received from both the staff and partners at our firm was absolutely immense.”



Sarah Mattison, Cancer Research UK’s local fund-raising manager for South Yorkshire, said: “We can’t thank them enough for all their support and for raising such a phenomenal amount to beat cancer sooner.”