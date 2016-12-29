Surgeries to open on Saturdays for those too busy to attend in the week

DOCTORS’ surgeries will open on Saturdays as part of a pilot project for patients who struggle to attend during the week.



Three practices will run the new service for routine pre-booked appointments from Saturday until April 1.



GPs will be available between 8am and 11am. Patients are advised to speak to a receptionist at their own practice to book.



A spokesman for Rotherham Clinical Commissioning Group said: “It gives those who may be unable to attend during the week access to a GP appointment.



“The appointments are pre-booked at your own practice. Only booked patients will be allowed into the premises. No on the day or urgent appointments are available.”



Health bosses have reminded the public that pharmacists can prescribe medications which can save patients a trip to the doctor.



Chemists open on Bank Holiday Monday include: Asda in Dalton; Boots at Parkgate, Cortonwood and Rotherham town centre; Lloyds in Aston; Lo’s Pharmacy at Rotherham Health Centre, Morrison’s at Parkgate and Cortonwood; and Tesco in Wath and Rotherham town centre.



Some pharmacies will open on New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday and is not a bank holiday.



Helpline NHS 111 can also give advice and help with arranging out-of-hours appointments when GP practices and the walk-in centre are closed.



Dr Jason Page, GP lead for primary care, said: “Most ailments and illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, aches and pains can be self-treated at home with a well-stocked medicines cabinet. “NHS 111 and pharmacists are highly qualified to give advice on a wide range of common health problems and the beat way to treat them.



“However if your symptoms are severe and won’t go away then there are doctors available to provide advice.



“Choosing the right treatment will help patients get better quicker and help clinicians to help those in most need of medical attention.”