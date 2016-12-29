MILLERS v BURTON ALBION...tale of the tape

THE Millers and Burton do battle for the 11th time tonight - and the hosts will hope for a repeat of the last time the Brewers were in town in league combat.

That came in August, 2012, in League Two when Albion played in the first league match at the New York Stadium. Rotherham won that one 3-0 thanks to strikes from Daniel Nardiello, Kayode Odejayi and Ben Pringle.

That was the last time United tasted victory, Burton having twice won since then at the Pirelli Stadium including December’s 2-1 victory, Paul Warne’s first game in charge following the resignation of Kenny Jackett.

Neverthless, the Millers have had the better of the ten meetings between the sides in league and Johnstone Paint Trophy, winning four times to Burton’s three with three draws.

The first meeting was on December, 2009, when league new boys Albion drew 2-2 at Don Valley, Adam le Fondre scoring twice.