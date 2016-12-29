This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Home theft numbers in South Yorkshire highest in UK

Published date: 29 December 2016


SOUTH Yorkshire is the worst area in the UK for thefts of fuel from residents’ homes.

There were 2,368 domestic incidents in the region during 2015 — some 685 more than the next most affected area of Dyfed-Powys in Wales.

South Yorkshire was second for commercial fuel thefts with 2,382 incidents, behind only Greater Manchester, which had 3,804.

The total value of stolen fuel was more than £2 million, research by supplier Certas Energy found.

Marketing director Angus Blundell said: “Whether the theft is bilking from a petrol forecourt, or draining heating oil from domestic oil tanks, it is important that these crimes are seen as severe as burglary.”


