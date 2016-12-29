A busy festive period for police horse Eastwood

POLICE horse Eastwood is being kept busy — with festive football fixtures as well as patrols on his namesake estate.



The eight-year-old Irish draught and thoroughbred cross has been part of South Yorkshire Police’s presence at matches.



Chestnut gelding Eastwood has been with the force since September and completed six weeks of training to become a police horse.



Rider PC Alison Akers said his cool temperament helped the animal ease through the course. He has also passed simulations involving smoke and fire.



Pc Akers added: “Eastwood has been absolutely brilliant since joining us. He’s great in traffic and wonderful with people.



“His temperament is ideally suited to police work and he takes everything in his stride.”



Eastwood has also been patrolling town centres across South Yorkshire — attracting plenty of attention from members of the public.



PC Akers said: “Once they’ve approached us, residents are more than happy to share their concerns about issues affecting their community and information that aids policing.”



A police spokesman said: “Eastwood and the horses from the force’s Joint Special Operations Unit have already helped to police matches over the Christmas period and enjoyed plenty of apples and carrots in their over-sized Christmas stockings as a reward.”