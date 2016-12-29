Hot-shot Rosie claims another title

YOUNG archery hot-shot Rosie Elliott has claimed another top title to cap a terrific year.

The teenager from Rotherham’s Chantry Bowmen, who already has several other top titles under her belt, became National Junior Ladies Champion at the Indoor Championships at Lilleshall.

Shooting longbow, she scored 410 on a Portsmouth round, which is 60 arrows at a 40cm face at 20 yards. It was a personal best and also gave her the Yorkshire record.

In achieving this score, Rosie became the U14 Champion and also the national junior winner - her total was more than any other age group competitor, including the junior men.

It was all enough to earn praise from Yorkshire Archery Association president Andrew Neal.

He said "This is an excellent achievement and rounds off a magnificent calendar year Rosie has had with her longbow.

“On behalf of the YAA and all Yorkshire archers, I'd like to congratulate her."

