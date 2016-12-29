Detectives question Rotherham man over baby death

A MAN from Rotherham has been interviewed over the sudden death of a baby boy.



The 35-year-old man, who has not been named, was questioned by detectives are currently running a joint investigation with South Yorkshire Trading Standards involving a company called Playtimebeds UK Ltd.



The seven-month-old baby died at a property in Melrosegate, York, on November 3.



North Yorkshire Police said the man was “assisting police with their ongoing enquiries”.



Sheffield-based Playtime Beds, which has ceased trading, issued a product recall notice in December relating to “bespoke products made and supplied nationally since approximately 2011”, including “children’s cots, beds, twin beds, cot bunk beds, bunk beds, cabin beds, high sleeper beds and triple and quadruple beds”.



It said the beds should no longer be used or played on as they “may pose a risk to children including ‘asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing”.



Customers of the firm should contact the York Serious Crime team by email at OpVerbatim@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk if their child has suffered an injury in relation to one of the firm’s beds.



Anyone with concens about any other brand of bed should contact Trading Standards.