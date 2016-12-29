Fingers crossed for bare-bones Titans

TITANS will wait on the return from injury of a catalogue of key players as they prepare of Sunday's clash at London Scottish.

Coach Justin Burnell will hopes some late festive cheer after being forced to piece together a side because of the cutting problems at Clifton Lane, which have left him with a bare-bones squad.

Burnell will leave his selection until the last minute for the trip to the Athletic Ground, Rotherham chasing points which would give them some wriggle room at the bottom end of the Championship.

They currently sit 11 points ahead of reviving bottom side Richmond with ten to play.

Said Burnell: "It's obviously a big game for us and we hope to have some good news on the injury front."

Kick off on Sunday is 2pm and there's all the news from the camp on three pages of rugby in tomorrow;s New Year Advertiser ...and we'll be the only publication making the trip to London on Sunday, so make sure you stay where the action is.