Letter: Blu Crew brought Christmas cheer

WE write in response to a reader’s letter last week where Penny Ralph, Rotherham, praised the ’staff’ choir for bringing Christmas cheer to the Tesco Extra store in Rotherham on Sunday December 11.



I can confirm that the choir was in fact Blu Crew, an independent fundraising group that were belting out the Christmas carols and songs to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.



We are very pleased to announce that our efforts this Christmas season in Meadowhall, Sainsburys at Crystal Peak, Tesco, Rotherham and Morrisons Worksop have raised £9,000 for the hospice.



We'd like to thank Penny for her help and kind words and wish her and all your readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



Michelle Tuxford, Blu Crew

