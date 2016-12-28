VIDEO: Titan Ryan looks forward to New Year clash

CAOLAN Ryan says it is vital that Rotherham Titans get a good result when they head to London Scottish on New Year's Day.

Ryan bagged all 12 points as the Clifton Lane side went down 23-12 at home to Doncaster in Monday's Boxing Day derby.

But Ryan hopes that the Titans' squad will be bolstered by the return of several key players will return, easing the club's cutting injury problems as they head to West London.

Here, the Advertiser's Paul Rickett talks to the full-back courtesy of www.titans-rugby.co.uk.

You'll find all the reaction from the Boxing Day game in this Friday's Advertiser. Follow @rothtisersport on Twitter for live updates from the London Scottish clash.