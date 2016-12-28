Bluebell Wood creates own ‘John Lewis’ advert

A CHARITY has created its own version of the John Lewis Christmas advert in a bid to celebrate the joy of the festive period and drum up some seasonal support.



Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice has produced its own take on the department store’s Buster the Boxer ad, which tells the story of a little girl who loves to jump, and her lovable dog, Buster.

After the girl goes to bed, her parents build her a trampoline to “open” on Christmas Day but during the night, a pair of foxes, a badger, and other animals, get to bounce on the trampoline while Buster looks on.

On Christmas Day morning, Buster runs pasts the little girl and bounces on the trampoline first. Bluebell Wood’s own advert stars Kerry and Karl Salt, their daughter Isla — and the hospice’s mascot, George.

Isla loves to visit Bluebell Wood for short breaks with her brother, Adam, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and uncontrolled epilepsy after being born at just 32 weeks.

Adam often has seizures and has to be fed directly into his stomach and has suffered regular chest infections. His parents said they now felt like “part of the family” at Bluebell Wood and particular enjoyed the hospice Christmas party.

“The Bluebell Wood Buster the Boxer video was so much fun to make,” said Kerry.

“Isla felt like the queen of Bluebell Wood.” Maddy Oldale, Head of PR and Marketing at Bluebell Wood, said: “This year’s John Lewis advert, Buster the Boxer, has created so many smiles up and down the country that we thought we could help share our vision of ‘living with love and laughter’ by continuing the story with one of our own families.”