Man injured in Boxing Day crash

Published date: 28 December 2016 | Published by: Gareth Dennison


THREE cars were involved in a crash in Wath on Boxing Day.

Firefighters from Dearne and Rotherham stations were called to Quarry Hill Road at 8.10pm. 

A fire service spokeswoman said one man was injured.


