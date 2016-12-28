Man injured in Boxing Day crash

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
Newsdesk: 01709 768 146 | Advertising: 01709 768 002
28 December 2016
20:11
Click here for address >
Published date: 28 December 2016 | Published by: Gareth Dennison
THREE cars were involved in a crash in Wath on Boxing Day.
Firefighters from Dearne and Rotherham stations were called to Quarry Hill Road at 8.10pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said one man was injured.
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
All content copyright Rotherham Advertiser