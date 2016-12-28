Grassland blaze among Christmas fires

FIREFIGHTERS attended a large amount of grassland on fire in Conisbrough on Christmas Day.

Crews spent about an hour at the scene, on Gardens Lane, from 6.30pm and the blaze was recorded as accidental.

There was an accidental fire involving a shed at Sycamore Drive in Thurcroft at 1.50pm on Christmas Day. Crews from Maltby station were there for about half an hour.

The cause of a car fire in Whiston later the same day is still under investigation. Fire crews were called to a Renault Clio at Low Rakes Lane at 5pm.

A Peugeot 206 was deliberately set alight in Milton Road, Eastwood, at 11.40pm on Monday.

A vehicle involved in a blaze in Dinnington shortly before 2am on Tuesday was so badly damaged that firefighters could not identify the make or model.

Crews were at Oldcotes Road for about 25 minutes and the cause was recorded as deliberate.

Colleagues were called to Darfield at 9.10pm on Tuesday after a Ford Fiesta was deliberately set alight on Barnsley Road.

Firefighters attended a premises fire on Meadowbank Road shortly after 9am the same day.

And a wheelie bin was pushed to the middle of a football field and set alight at Aughton Lane in Aston on Tuesday at 5.20pm.