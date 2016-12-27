Mattock tips Millers to push on

MILLERS defender Joe Mattock believes the Boxing Day win over Wigan Athletic can be the springboard to another festive success in their Championship survival battle.

Yesterday’s 3-2 victory trimmed the gap to second-bottom Wigan to five points. Rotherham are nine points adrift of safety but could make up more ground when fourth-bottom Burton Albion come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Thursday (7.45pm).

Mattock said: “It’s at home and I would back us to go out there and get another win. Don’t get me wrong, Burton are a good side, but when they beat us at their place earlier this month I thought we were the better team. If we can take what we did against Wigan into the game then we should come out with three points.”

Deservedly leading 3-0 at half time, Paul Warne's men were pressed back by a resurgent Wigan in the second half, the visitors scoring twice and having an equalising effort chalked off for handball.

“We were 3-0 down to Derby last season and ended up drawing 3-3, so it can happen,” added Mattock.

“We came out on the front foot in the first half and did well. In the second half we always knew they would come out all guns blazing. We need to improve when we’re under the cosh and try to see the game out a bit better but we came out with a win and that’s what matters.”

Celebrating a second victory from his five games in charge, caretaker boss Warne saluted his players for putting their bodies on the line but stressed they were determined not to get too far ahead of themselves.

“I think they might look at results but until we get a few then we aren’t really putting any pressure on. I just want them to enjoy playing and getting wins.”