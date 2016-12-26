REPORT: Depleted Titans beaten by rivals

PATCHED-up Titans' unbeaten run at home to South Yokshire rivals Doncaster came to an abrupt end as they suffered a Boxing Day beating.

Justin Burnell's injury-wracked side side, with loanee Brett Connon making his debut and Hull Ionians' Andy Humberstone on the bench, had four penalties to show for their efforts against a well drilled Knights outfit as they went down 23-12, the visitors bagging two first half Tyson Lewis tries.

Rotherham started brightly as two Caolan Ryan kicks put them 6-3 ahead, Doug Flockhart adding one for Doncaster.

But Clive Griffith's side grew into the game and began to dominate possession, their crisp passing being stifled by some excellent Titans defensive work.

But the pressure finally told on the half hour as Lewis burst over in the corner after good workfrom Michael Hills and Ben Hunter overstretched the cover.

Ryan added a third penalty to cut the deficit and, given the Knights' territorial advantage, Burnell would have been content with only being four points behind at the break.

But in added time Hunter again broke after Rotherham threw away a lineout and Lewis was on the end of another wing pass to scythe home and score a killer try, Flockhart goaling to make it 20-9 at the turn-around.

That was always going to leave the home men with too much to do in the second period. Rotherham did look better with ball in hand and went close on several occasions but Doncaster held firm and the only scores came from Ryan and Flockhart peanlties.

Said a disappointed Burnell: "It was disappointing to lose and we felt there were some inconsistencies out there with the interpretation of the scrum.

"We'll just have to pick ourselves up now and move onto the next game."

That will be on New Year's Day when Titans head to London Scottish.

Don't miss Friday's Advertiser for all the analysis of the Doncaster game and a look at what the new year might bring for the club.