MATCH REPORT: Millers land important Boxing Day blow

ROTHERHAM United withstood a late onslaught to notch a vital three points from their Boxing Day basement battle against Wigan Athletic.

Leading 3-0 at half time, the Millers were pegged back to 3-2 but clung on to complete a victory which reduces the gap between the sides to five points at the foot of the Championship.

Recognising the importance of the game, Paul Warne's men swarmed all over Wigan in the first half.

Aimen Belaid opened the scoring after only eight minutes with his first goal for the club, sweeping in the opener after a Lee Frecklington shot had drifted into his path at the back post.

Millers celebrate first goal

Richard Wood had a header cleared off the line and was then credited with the second goal just past the half-hour. Joe Mattock’s effort was blocked and Danny Ward’s shot hit the big defender and wrong-footed Jussi Jaaskelainen.

It was a stroke of luck but the eager Millers had earnt it.

Even when Tom Adeyemi rattled the crossbar, Wigan were not stirred from their Christmas slumbers and were hit by a third goal right on half time. They were again carved open and Ward’s shot was palmed by Jaaskelainen onto his defender Dan Burn and back over the goal-line.

After walking off at half time to jeers from their supporters and dressing down from manager Warren Joyce, the Latics came out for the second half looking a different side.

Millers in action against Wigan

Yanic Wildschut reduced the deficit six minutes after the restart with a measured, low effort into the bottom corner and the visitors hogged the ball for long periods.

They still failed to threaten the home goal until Jordi Gomez drilled in to set up a tense last 12 minutes and there was a close call late on when the visitors had an effort disallowed for a handball.

The final whistle was greeted with a roar of relief from the Millers faithful and the gap to Burton Albion is down to nine points ahead of Thursday’s big clash with the Brewers at the New York Stadium.

Millers: Price, Fisher, Mattock, Wood, Belaid, Adeyemi, Frecklingon, Forde, Newell (Vaulks 84), Brown (Odemwingie 67), Ward

Wigan: Jaaskelainen, Buxton, Power, Burn, Kellett (Byrne 79), Gomez, Jacobs, , Warnock, Wildschut, Grigg, Davies (Le Fondre 51)

Referee: David Coote (West Yorkshire)

Attendance: 10,158 (1,241 visitors)