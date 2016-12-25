Skills boost for young people thanks to emergency services scheme

TWENTY-five young people have boosted their CV and skills thanks to a joint scheme that is now looking for more recruits.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police teamed up with the Prince’s Trust to deliver The Team Programme, a 12-week personal development course.

It was specifically for unemployed 16 to 25-year-olds and offered work experience, qualifications, practical skills, community projects and a residential week.

The young people were presented with their certificates at a graduation ceremony in front of their family and friends at Rotherham Town Hall and Barnsley Town Hall last week.

Over the two separate South Yorkshire programmes the youngsters went on a residential to Edale where they abseiled, kayaked and more.

They also visited Catterick Garrison after being invited by the Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion in the Yorkshire Regiment and were treated to a display by the Drums Platoon.

The teams also helped to clean up Swinton shopping centre and the Hard and Fast boxing club in Cudworth as well as visiting the police’s public order unit where they were shown how the riot police use the equipment.

They also had help job hunting and writing their CV.

New Prince’s Trust courses are starting in January.

If you’re interested in taking part e-mail princestrust@syfire.gov.uk.