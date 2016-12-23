Letter: Chance to volunteer with disabled

AS the New Year approaches I am writing to ask if your readers would like to volunteer with Leonard Cheshire. Not only will you be gaining valuable new skills, you will also be supporting disabled people to make the most of their lives.



Whether you can spare a few hours a week or support us occasionally, your assistance is really valued.



You can help in many different ways, starting with driving those we support to essential appointments or to see their family or enjoy leisure activities including sport and entertainment. Your IT skills could be used to support communication on social media channels and if you have artistic or gardening talents they could also prove beneficial.



The most important attribute is the willingness to support others and be a part of something bigger. In return you'll have fun, meet new people and form lasting friendships.



Why not come and join us as we celebrate our centenary in 2017 commemorating 100 years since Leonard Cheshire’s birth? To find out more about how to become a volunteer with us, visit our website https://www.leonardcheshire.org/get-involved/volunteering-opportunities,, or email volunteering@LCDisability.org



Jan Balzanella, head of volunteering Leonard Cheshire Disability, 66 South Lambeth Road, London, SW8 1