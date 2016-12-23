Police issue Mad Friday warning

POLICE have issued a Mad Friday warning as emergency services prepare for one of the busiest days of the year.

Officers in South Yorkshire are reminding the public to stay safe and be mindful of limits when drinking.

A dedicated policing operation will be in place from midday today when many businesses close early to begin festive celebrations.

Supt Sarah Poolman, who is co-ordinating the operation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “For the vast majority of you, Mad Friday will be a fantastic afternoon and evening of socialising and preparing for Christmas, but there are those out there who seek to take advantage of events like this to engage in crime and disorder.

“Drinking significant quantities of alcohol can make you more vulnerable. That’s why, over the last few weeks, our Christmas alcohol campaign has urged you to think twice before overindulging and putting yourself at risk.

“Historically, Mad Friday always places significant strain on our officers and the other emergency services as well. We don’t anticipate this Friday to be any different, but we have additional resources in place across the county and we will be seeking to ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves and remain safe by taking robust action against those that are intent on committing crime and disorder.”

If someone is engaging in antisocial behaviour or disorder, potentially placing others at risk, officers may issue a Section 35 dispersal notice that will effectively ban that individual from returning to a specified area for up to 48 hours.

Supt Poolman added: “We typically see a very high number of arrests on Mad Friday and we want to explore other ways of responding to incidents of antisocial behaviour or disorder related to alcohol.

“It isn’t always the most effective use of our time to arrest someone who is clearly intoxicated and placing both themselves and others at risk. A dispersal notice means they do not spend a night in a jail cell, but sends a firm message that they are not permitted to return until they do not pose a risk.

“To be prevented from returning to perhaps your local pub for up to two days, only two days before Christmas, should sober people up and make them reconsider their actions.”

More information about South Yorkshire Police’s Christmas alcohol campaign can be found on the force’s social media channels using the hashtag #DrinkSafeSY