Police tips on how to reduce festive burglary risk

A SPATE of burglaries and vehicle thefts has prompted South Yorkshire Police to warn people to be on their guard.

There have also been so-called two-in-one burglaries where vehicle keys are stolen and then driven off.

Det Ch Insp Delphine Waring said there are steps that can be taken to cut the risk of crime.

She said: “Having your house broken into and having your vehicle stolen can be extremely upsetting and have a major impact on your daily routine – getting to work, dropping the kids off at school or running a business.

“We have recently seen an increase in two-in-one burglaries, where burglars steal keys from your home then take your car or van.

“Some of those vehicles stolen include higher end makes and models, including Audis and Volkswagen Golfs. Those cars may end up being written off or could be used in other criminal offences, sold on or broken down for parts.

“I would like to urge residents to make it as difficult as possible for burglars to break into your home and find your vehicle keys.

“Often, people leave their keys in plain sight of a door or window, close by where they enter their home. This can encourage the so-called ‘smash and grab’ burglaries, where offenders smash a window, grab your keys and off they go.

“We also have reports of burglars snapping the locks in UPVC doors and sadly, we’re still getting reports of burglars entering properties through insecure doors and windows.”

Crime reduction officer Dene Tinker added: “I would like to advise homeowners to take basic security measures to reduce their chances of being targeted. The more obstacles you put in a thief’s way, the less likely they are to strike.

“Always lock your doors and windows, even when you are at home – it only takes a minute.

“Look to upgrade your cylinder locks to those that have either achieved a three star rating under TS007 and/or the Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312). It is vital that they are measured properly to ensure the right size for your door.

“Never leave your car keys on show through a window when not using them. Do not leave them in locks, on the window ledges or kitchen/hall tables and never on a hook behind the door or in reach of a letterbox or cat flap.

“Please take simple measures such as closing blinds and curtains, and leaving a light-timer on to make it look as though the house is occupied. Particularly in the run up to Christmas, criminals know there are valuable gifts inside our homes, so please do all you can to keep them out of sight and out of reach.

“If you have a garage don’t use it as a storage area, clear it out and keep your vehicle secure inside it. If you have to park your vehicle on a driveway or on the street, consider using additional security devices and ensure the vehicle is secure, nothing of value is left on display and ensure any expensive items and tools are removed.

“Your vehicle may be the second biggest investment you make after your home and it’s very important to do all you can to secure it and not attract any unwanted passing attention to it.”

Anyone with information about burglaries or vehicle thefts can call 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More details of the force’s Christmas burglary campaign can be found at www.southyorks.police.uk/dontmakeiteasy.