VIDEO: A Christmas message from Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM United caretaker boss Paul Warne has delivered a Christmas message to fans ahead of a vital festive double-header.

The Millers entertain relegation rivals Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day before welcoming Burton Albion – another team battling against the drop – to the AESSEAL New York Stadium three days later.

Warne is urging fans to come to the games over the festive period to give his players – currently 12 points adrift at the foot of the Championship table – vocal backing.

He told the Advertiser: “We want the stadium bouncing when the lads come out and then hopefully the result will take care of itself.

“I’ve said befroe I’m a bit of a romanticist and I honestly believe that is the lads get on a good run you never know where it will take you, we could do into the New Year potentially six points from safety.

We could also go into January 18 points behind, I’m well aware of that, but the chairman wants me to put a team out that is proud to play, which I will always do.”

Season ticket holders can take a friend to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Thursday, December 29, (7.45pm) for only £5.

Tickets are on sale now, with the offer available in person from the Red and White shop, online at www.rotherhamunitedshop.co.uk or by calling 08444140754.