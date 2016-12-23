This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Man injured after falling from back of lorry

Published date: 23 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


A MAN was taken to hospital after falling from the back of a delivery lorry.

Emergency services were called to Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh around 8.30am.

A police spokesman said the man had suffered minor injuries.


