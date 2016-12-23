Titans gear up for derby clash

ROTHERHAM Titans hope for better news on the injury front as they prepare for the Boxing Day derby against Doncaster.

Justin Burnell has spent the week assessing the treatment room situation after both Ben Foley and Dan Tai were added to the list in Munster last week.

But Burnell is confident that his side can record an important victory.

"We know how tough a game it will be but we're up for it," he said. "The injuries are a problem but there is still a mood of confidence in the camp."

Doncaster won 25-13 at Castle Park earlier this year but Titans will hope to replicate their B&I victory in October, one of five successive home wins for the Clifton Lane men against their rivals.

Kick off on Monday is 2pm.