This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Close
Family Announcements

Police incident in Rawmarsh

Published date: 23 December 2016 | Published by: Sam Cooper


EMERGENCY services are dealing with a police incident on Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh.

An eyewitness said police and ambulances were in attendance outside Walker’s Pet Shop at around 8.30am this morning (Friday).

Click here for more.


You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.