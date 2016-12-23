Boss Warne looks for Christmas cheer

MILLERS interim boss Paul Warne is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer with two wins over the festive period, beginning with Wigan Athletic at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Championship’s bottom side entertain the Latics before hosting Burton Albion three days later, a team who currently sit one place outside the drop zone.

The two games provide the Millers with a realistic chance of picking up points as they continue to fight for survival in the second tier, and a chance to gain points on two of their relegation rivals.

Warne, who will take charge of the club until the end of the season, told today's Advertiser: “I’ve said before I’m a bit of a romanticist and I honestly believe that if the lads get on a good run you never know where it will take you, we could go into the new year potentially six points from safety.

“We could also go into the new year 18 points behind I’m well aware of that, but the chairman wants me to put a team out that are proud to play, which I will always do.”

Wigan sit eight points and one place above the Millers and have struggled to aclimatise to the Championship since winning League One last season.

And Warne sees it as the perfect opportunity to get some points on the board, believeing the mentality of his players will be key to success.

He said: “I’m trying to send the players out believing they are going to win the games.

“If we can start with a win on Boxing Day then luckily we have another home game three days later.

“We want to get the stadium bouncing when the lads come out and then hopefully the result will look after itself."

There's much more from Warne and chairman Tony Stewart is today's Advertiser.