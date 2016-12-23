Drugs and firearms seized in Mexborough

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
Newsdesk: 01709 768 146 | Advertising: 01709 768 002
23 December 2016
12:09
Click here for address >
Published date: 23 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay
FIREARMS and drugs were recovered by police in Mexborough.
Five people were arrested as a series of warrants were conducted by officers in Schofield Street on Thursday.
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
All content copyright Rotherham Advertiser