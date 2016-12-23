This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Drugs and firearms seized in Mexborough

Published date: 23 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


FIREARMS and drugs were recovered by police in Mexborough.

Five people were arrested as a series of warrants were conducted by officers in Schofield Street on Thursday.


