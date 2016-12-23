This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Main resign former top player

Published date: 23 December 2016 | Published by: Paul Rickett


Dean Smith

MALTBY Main have re-signed former Player of the Year Dean Smith to bolster their drive up the Northern Counties table.

The 28 year old goes straight into the squad for the home fixture against Harrogate Railway on Tuesday.

 Manager Spencer Fearn says: "It’s a great signing for us, he is a very fit lad, competitive, has an eye for goal and will certainly strengthen our squad. We are also working on adding another attacking player early in the New Year to complete the squad."

Main, 2-0 winners in the Rotherham derby against Parkgate last week, are anticipating the return of Lewis Bemrose, Steve Hopewell, Brett Watts and Joe Davies from injury in the next two to four weeks. But unfortunately Centre Half Danny Reilly and midfielder Josh Hemmingway are likely to be out for the remainder of the season.


