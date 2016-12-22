Missing teenager found by police

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
22 December 2016
22 December 2016
A teenager reported missing from his home has been found safe and well.
Connor Garbutt (17) was last seen at around 2pm this afternoon in the Moorgate Road area of the town.
He was later found by police.
