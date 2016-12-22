Warne gets extended stint in charge

ROTHERHAM UNITED have confirmed caretaker manager Paul Warne will remain in his position over the Christmas period.

In a statement released today (Thursday), the club says it will "work towards a position where we can announce a more permanent solution in early January."

Coaches Matt Hamshaw and John Breckin will also remain in their positions.

Meanwhile, the club have formally announced Jamie Johnson as their new head of recruitment.

In a separate statement, Brighton and Hove Albion's former European scout said: "“I am really looking forward to working for Rotherham United.

"I am going to be heavily involved in setting up a new department from scratch to include both the recruitment and analysis side of the club.

"It is a big challenge, but a challenge I am relishing.

"On the recruitment side, we want to implement a structure which will incorporate a thorough and in-depth analysis of potential signings. There will always be an element of risk when signing a player, but with the structure we want to put in place, the risk will be significantly minimised.

“We need to ensure that when we sign a player, as much work as possible has gone into the recruitment side. Players won't just be watched once or twice, there will be a rigorous vetting procedure and I am looking forward to putting that into practice.”

There's an update from chairman Tony Stewart in tomorrow's Advertiser, along with what it means to boss Warne to be given an extended stint in charge.