Have you seen missing Connor?

POLICE are searching for a Rotherham teenager reported missing from his home.

Connor Garbutt (17) was last seen at around 2pm this afternoon (Thursday) in the Moorgate Road area of the town.

He is described as being around five feet 10 inches tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black jacket with grey jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

He is believed to be wearing metallic blue cap and a black backpack with a gorilla picture on the back.

Concerns are growing for his welfare so anyone with information on Connor’s whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number 566 of December 22.