Did you see fatal Wath crash?

POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died when he fell ill at the wheel of his car.

Emergency services were called to Sandygate, Wath, at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

A white Toyota Hilux crashed into metal railings near St Pius Catholic High School and a spokeswoman said the driver — a 47-year-old man — was taken to hospital where he died.

No-one else was injured.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 468 of December 21.