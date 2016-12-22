Did you see fatal Wath crash?

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Sam Cooper


POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died when he fell ill at the wheel of his car.

Emergency services were called to Sandygate, Wath, at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

A white Toyota Hilux crashed into metal railings near St Pius Catholic High School and a spokeswoman said the driver — a 47-year-old man — was taken to hospital where he died.

No-one else was injured.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 468 of December 21.


