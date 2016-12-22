The Force's finest in full voice

YOU’VE heard of the Laughing Policeman, well here are the SINGING police officers of Eastwood.

These crooning coppers teamed up with youngsters for a rendition of We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The three community support officers dropped in at the Eastwood Community Centre for the singalong.

Jo Lees, a director at Clifton Learning Partnership, which runs the centre, said: “The children are enjoying learning traditional carols and have been in fine voice. We do lots of work with partner organisations for the benefit of Eastwood and the police are a central part of the approach. I think the children were really excited to see the officers stop by.”