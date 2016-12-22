This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

The Force's finest in full voice

Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


YOU’VE heard of the Laughing Policeman, well here are the SINGING police officers of Eastwood.

These crooning coppers teamed up with youngsters for a rendition of We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The three community support officers dropped in at the Eastwood Community Centre for the singalong.

Jo Lees, a director at Clifton Learning Partnership, which runs the centre, said: “The children are enjoying learning traditional carols and have been in fine voice. We do lots of work with partner organisations for the benefit of Eastwood and the police are a central part of the approach. I think the children were really excited to see the officers stop by.”


