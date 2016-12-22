Making sure no-one goes hungry this Christmas

FOOD banks and hot food providers around the borough are on hand to ensure no-one goes hungry this Christmas.

Voluntary Action Rotherham has compiled the below list to let you know where and when you can get support with food provisions.

If you require more information on any of the sessions contact the provider or organisation direct.

Friday, December 23:

9.30am to 12.30pm: Hot food, Shiloh, Milford House, 68b Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BD

Noon to 3pm: Food parcel, The Hub, 103 Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham, S60 2JF.

Christmas Eve:

11.45am: Food parcel, The Salvation Army, 3 Leicester Road, Dinnington, S25 2PX.

Christmas Day:

11.45am: Meal, Shiloh, Milford House, 68b Westgate, Rotherham, S6D 1BD.

Tuesday, December 27:

12.30-1.30pm: Food parcel, Wath Community food bank, Montgomery Hall, Church Street, Wath, S63 7RD.

Noon to 2pm: Sandwich, Lighthouse Homes, 71 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ.

Wednesday, December 28:

Noon to 2pm: Meal, The Hub Christmas Community, 103 Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham, S60 2JF.

Noon to 2pm: Food parcel, The Hub, 103 Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham, S60 2JF.

Thursday, December 29:

11.30am to 2pm: Food parcel, Rotherham Food Bank, Maltby Centre, Full Life Church, High Street, Maltby, S66 8LF.

Noon to 2pm: Sandwich, rear door, Lighthouse Homes, 71 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ.

Saturday, December 31:

Noon: Curry meal, Shiloh, Milford House, 68b Westgate, S60 1BD, provided by Friends in Deed (Radio Imam)

11.45am: Food parcel, The Salvation Army, 3 Leicester Road, Dinnington, Sheffield, S25 2PX.

Sunday, January 1:

5.30pm to 6.15pm: Hot meal, Sunday night cafe, Lighthouse Homes, 71 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ.

Tuesday, January 3:

12.30pm to 1.30pm: Food parcel, Wath Communiy food bank, Montgomery Hall, Church Street, Wath, S63 7RD.

11am to 2pm: Food parcel, Rotherham food bank, Hope Centre, Grove Road, Rotherham, S60 2ER.

10am to 2pm: Food parcel for asylum seekers, British Red Cross, Elim Christian Centre, Effingham Street, Rotherham, S65 1BL.