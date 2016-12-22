Young and elderly get together to tackle loneliness in Rotherham

APPRENTICES are bonding with the elderly and passing on the tricks of their trade as part of a campaign to beat loneliness.

Bird box-making workshops, picnics in Clifton Park and fabulous feasts at Christmas have all seen friendships forged across the generations and new skills picked up over the past year.

And the bond between Age UK and Mears, which is responsible for repairs and maintenance in thousands of council homes across the borough, was cemented again last week when they teamed up to put on another Christmas dinner for the elderly and vulnerable last Thursday at Clifton Methodist Church.

Kicking off with a carpentry workshop around 15 months ago, the partnership has seen dozens of elderly and lonely folk taking part in hands-on sessions which produce both practical benefits — and social connections.

Diane Keay, customer care manager for Morrison’s parent company Mears, is instrumental in organising the events.

“We know that across the UK, there are over three million people who experience loneliness,” she said.

“It fills me with pride to see so many staff put up their hand to help in Rotherham, as well as the smiles on the faces of those who attend our events.

“We had the idea of providing board games and card games because that meant people had to speak to each other, and they really hit it off.”

Branch manager Andy Chambers added: “It’s good to instill that sense of community and social value into the apprentices at a young age.”

Diane said the link-up, which has now seen scores of elderly people and their carers sitting down for the third years in a row for a Christmas lunch served and cooked by Mears staff, had benefits on both sides.

“It is a great opportunity for our young apprentices to learn how to talk to older people which they wouldn’t otherwise have,” she said.

“We don’t only want them to learn the practical side of their job. They need to be able to go into people’s houses and know how to speak to them.

“It is great seeing them working together in our workshops.

“At one bird box-making session, there was a retired engineer who was thrilled to be revisiting his old skills with the help of an apprentice. I looked over and the two of them were heads down, deep in conversation.”

Andy said he had been surprised from the outset with the scheme’s success, with a “real buzz” at activity sessions.

“I only meant to go to say hello at one session but I was there for about two hours,” he said.

“At another session, we had a 93-year-old woman who had never held a screwdriver and she came out with a birdbox she had made herself — she was just beaming.”

There are around six events every year and it became clear from the beginning that the Christmas lunch would be an annual event.

Diane said: “Andy turned to me at the first one in 2014 and said: ‘You do realise we have to do this every year now?’”

Andy said: “It’s probably the most enjoyable working day I’ve had.”

Mears encourage their sub-contractors to make a financial or voucher contribution to the Christmas meal’s cost as their way of contributing to the community-minded effort.

“They really buy into the idea as a way of giving something back to their community,” Diane said.

“It’s not just about businesses wanting a bit of cheap PR.

“These days, it is expected when businesses tender for a contract that there will be some form of community involvement.

“It used to be the case that the cost was all-important but now there is more of an emphasis on quality and companies are expected to provide social value, too.”

The ongoing scheme in Rotherham is part of a national Mears initiative to beat loneliness.

“We go much further, thanks to our Mears Foundation, as well as our Pennies from Heaven appeal, where staff can donate the pennies from their monthly salary into a fund to help those in need”, Diane said.

“It’s absolutely possible that through partnership working, we can eradicate loneliness in the near future.”

Mears, Morrison and their staff are certainly aiming high — and who wouldn’t wish them luck in their battle to beat loneliness, one Christmas cracker or bird box at a time?

To get involved in helping out with the company’s events, contact Diane on 07887 562439, or email Diane.Keay@mearsgroup.co.uk.