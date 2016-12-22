Night of fun raises charity cash

A FULL night of entertainment helped to raise £180 for charity.

Tina Foster (42), of Bramley, and daughter Sophia-Jane Crouch (20) both suffer with tuberous sclerosis, which causes mainly non-cancerous tumours to develop in the brain, lungs and other organs.

They organised an event at The Outpost Pub, Barnsley, which raised money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association — a charity which supports those with the condition.

Our picture shows James Fellows, Tina Foster, Sophia-Jane Crouch and Teresa Stanley.