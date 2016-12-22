This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Night of fun raises charity cash

Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


A FULL night of entertainment helped to raise £180 for charity.

Tina Foster (42), of Bramley, and daughter Sophia-Jane Crouch (20) both suffer with tuberous sclerosis, which causes mainly non-cancerous tumours to develop in the brain, lungs and other organs.

They organised an event at The Outpost Pub, Barnsley, which raised money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association — a charity which supports those with the condition.

Our picture shows James Fellows, Tina Foster, Sophia-Jane Crouch and Teresa Stanley.


