Mayor becomes a Rotary member

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
Newsdesk: 01709 768 146 | Advertising: 01709 768 002
22 December 2016
16:53
Click here for address >
Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay
MAYOR of Rotherham, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley, attended a meeting where she was inducted as an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Rotherham.
Also pictured is, left, club secretary David Clay and president John Box.
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
All content copyright Rotherham Advertiser