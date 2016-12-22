This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Mayor becomes a Rotary member

Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


MAYOR of Rotherham, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley, attended a meeting where she was inducted as an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Rotherham. 

Also pictured is, left, club secretary David Clay and president John Box.


